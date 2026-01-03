Overboard Tragedy: Coast Guard Halts Search for Missing Passenger

The US Coast Guard has concluded its search for a 77-year-old woman who tragically went overboard from a cruise ship near Cuba on New Year's Day. Extensive efforts spanning 690 square miles over eight hours ended without success, the Coast Guard confirmed.

On Thursday, the unidentified woman was on the Holland America Line's Nieuw Statendam when she fell overboard approximately 40 miles northeast of Sabana, Cuba. Responding quickly, the Coast Guard deployed helicopters and a large cutter vessel to aid in the search operation.

The Nieuw Statendam had embarked on a seven-day Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but adjusted its itinerary, canceling a stop in Key West due to the incident. Holland America Line expressed condolences to the woman's family, providing support during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)