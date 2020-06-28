Andhra: 4 suspended for Srikakulam incident where earth mover used to take body to burial
Four persons were suspended in the incident, in which the body of a 70-year-old person was taken to the burial ground on a JCB earthmover in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district.ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:17 IST
Four persons were suspended in the incident, in which the body of a 70-year-old person was taken to the burial ground on a JCB earthmover in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. Srikakulam district collector J Nivas said the four persons were suspended in Sompeta village, where the dead body of a woman was carried on a tractor to the graveyard.
Speaking to media on Saturday evening, collector Nivas informed that Sompeta major village panchayat Executive Officer Jyotiswar Reddy, panchayat tractor contingent driver Tenka Anil, contingent workers A Nellaiah and I Behara Ravi have been suspended. Further, show causes notices have been served to Tehsildar S Guruprasad and MPDO Sivaji Panigrahi.
Collector Nivas said that that action has been taken on officials who did not follow protocol in shifting the bodies. (ANI)
