Andhra: 4 suspended for Srikakulam incident where earth mover used to take body to burial

Four persons were suspended in the incident, in which the body of a 70-year-old person was taken to the burial ground on a JCB earthmover in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:17 IST
Srikakulam district collector J Nivas speaking to media on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Four persons were suspended in the incident, in which the body of a 70-year-old person was taken to the burial ground on a JCB earthmover in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. Srikakulam district collector J Nivas said the four persons were suspended in Sompeta village, where the dead body of a woman was carried on a tractor to the graveyard.

Speaking to media on Saturday evening, collector Nivas informed that Sompeta major village panchayat Executive Officer Jyotiswar Reddy, panchayat tractor contingent driver Tenka Anil, contingent workers A Nellaiah and I Behara Ravi have been suspended. Further, show causes notices have been served to Tehsildar S Guruprasad and MPDO Sivaji Panigrahi.

Collector Nivas said that that action has been taken on officials who did not follow protocol in shifting the bodies. (ANI)

