Mio Amore owner dead

Arnab Basu, the owner of popular confectionery brands Mio Amore and Winkies died fighting cancer on Thursday. He was 65 and survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Basu died in a city hospital in the afternoon. His company has over 300 Mio Amore stores in West Bengal and Odisha, officials said.

Basu earlier held franchisee of the Monginis brand and later set up his own brand Mio Amore a few years ago. He also started packaged confectionery business under the brand name Winkies.