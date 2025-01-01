U.S. Sanctions Tighten Grip on Venezuelan Oil Sector

In a strategic move to exert pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the United States has initiated sanctions against four companies engaged in the country's oil sector. These sanctions, announced on Wednesday, target firms accused of sanctions evasion.

Among the impacted are four oil tankers, believed to be part of a so-called 'shadow fleet.' The U.S. Treasury Department has stated that this action highlights the grave risks faced by those involved in Venezuelan oil trade.

This is the latest measure in a series of U.S. initiatives against Venezuela, including military presence in the region and strikes on drug-trafficking vessels. The U.S. has also enforced a blockade on vessels entering or leaving Venezuelan waters, cutting oil exports by half compared to last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)