Naxalite Leader with Bounty Eliminated in Bihar Encounter

A wanted Naxalite leader, Dayanand Malakar, was shot dead by security forces during a confrontation in Begusarai, Bihar, on Wednesday. The exchange occurred when police, acting on intelligence, attempted to arrest him.

Malakar, known as Chotu, was involved in more than 14 cases and held a Rs 50,000 bounty. His death followed a shootout initiated when he and his associates opened fire on police.

Recovered at the scene were an INSAS rifle, a local pistol, and numerous cartridges. While Malakar did not survive the encounter, two of his accomplices were apprehended, and no security force members were harmed.