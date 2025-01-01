Left Menu

European Leaders Unite: Protecting Ukraine’s Future

European leaders will meet in Paris to make commitments towards securing Ukraine after a possible peace deal with Russia. The meeting, organized by President Macron, involves over 30 nations. Discussions focus on guaranteeing Ukraine's security, supported by U.S. involvement amid pressure from the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 01:18 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 01:18 IST
European Leaders Unite: Protecting Ukraine’s Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European leaders are set to gather in Paris on January 6 to make firm commitments to securing Ukraine's future, following any peace agreement with Russia, as announced by French President Emmanuel Macron during his New Year's Eve address.

President Macron has called a meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing', led by the UK and France and comprising more than 30 countries, to ensure a just and lasting peace on the European continent. Macron emphasized the importance of concrete commitments to protect Ukraine.

In prior discussions, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff indicated that strengthening security guarantees for Ukraine was a key topic in talks between U.S. officials, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and national security advisers from the UK, France, and Germany. Amid pressure from the Trump administration for Ukraine to make concessions, European allies insist on robust security guarantees backed by U.S. support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street's 2025 Roller-Coaster Ride: AI Gains Amid Turbulence

Wall Street's 2025 Roller-Coaster Ride: AI Gains Amid Turbulence

 Global
2
Trump Signals Possible Federal Force Return If Crime Rates Surge

Trump Signals Possible Federal Force Return If Crime Rates Surge

 United States
3
Christian Kofane Shines Bright on the International Stage

Christian Kofane Shines Bright on the International Stage

 Morocco
4
Ivory Coast's Dramatic Comeback Seals Top Spot in AFCON Group F

Ivory Coast's Dramatic Comeback Seals Top Spot in AFCON Group F

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025