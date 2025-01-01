European Leaders Unite: Protecting Ukraine’s Future

European leaders are set to gather in Paris on January 6 to make firm commitments to securing Ukraine's future, following any peace agreement with Russia, as announced by French President Emmanuel Macron during his New Year's Eve address.

President Macron has called a meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing', led by the UK and France and comprising more than 30 countries, to ensure a just and lasting peace on the European continent. Macron emphasized the importance of concrete commitments to protect Ukraine.

In prior discussions, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff indicated that strengthening security guarantees for Ukraine was a key topic in talks between U.S. officials, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and national security advisers from the UK, France, and Germany. Amid pressure from the Trump administration for Ukraine to make concessions, European allies insist on robust security guarantees backed by U.S. support.

