European Allies Unite for Ukraine's Future

European capitals and their allies are set to converge in Paris on January 6, where they will solidify commitments to safeguarding Ukraine in the aftermath of a peace agreement with Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized this during his New Year's speech.

The meeting, orchestrated by Macron, gathers the 'Coalition of the Willing', an assembly led by Britain and France. This coalition incorporates more than 30 nations united in their resolve.

The coalition aims to forge a unified front for Ukraine's protection, ensuring peace and stability in the region amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions with Russia.