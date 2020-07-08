Israeli defence chief quarantines after exposure

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz says he is going into quarantine over concerns he was recently exposed to a COVID-19 carrier. Gantz, who also serves as alternative prime minister, says he feels well and is isolating out of a sense of responsibility. He says he will work remotely until he receives his coronavirus test result and an epidemiological investigation is concluded.

The announcement comes as Israel is coping with a fresh wave of infections. The government this week reimposed new restrictions on the public to quell contagion. Gatherings have been limited and reception halls, restaurants, bars, theaters, fitness centers and pools have been ordered to shut down again. Just weeks ago, Israel appeared to have contained its initial outbreak after imposing strict measures early on during a first wave of infections.

But after reporting just a handful of new cases a day in early May, it has experienced a steady uptick in cases following an easing of restrictions. Currently, Israel is reporting upward of 1,000 new cases a day, higher than its peak during the previous wave..