Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikas Dubey's absconding aide arrested near Mumbai

Arvind alias Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi (46), an aide of Dubey, was allegedly involved in the killing of eight policemen during a raid on the slain gangster's house in Kanpur district. Trivedi and his driver Sushilkunar alias Sonu Tiwari (30) were arrested from Kolshet area of Thane city, said Vikram Deshmane, Superintendent of Police, ATS.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 16:46 IST
Vikas Dubey's absconding aide arrested near Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police arrested two men including an absconding aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey in neighboring Thane on Saturday, an official said. Arvind alias Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi (46), an aide of Dubey, was allegedly involved in the killing of eight policemen during a raid on the slain gangster's house in Kanpur district.

Trivedi and his driver Sushilkunar alias Sonu Tiwari (30) were arrested from the Kolshet area of Thane city, said Vikram Deshmane, Superintendent of Police, ATS. Trivedi, alongwith Dubey and others, had fled after the ambush at Bikru village in which eight policemen including a deputy superintendent of police were killed on July 3, he said.

Officials of the Juhu unit of the ATS here got information that Trivedi had landed in Mumbai seeking a hideout, SP Deshmane said. A team led by inspector Daya Nayak, a former `encounter specialist' of Mumbai police, nabbed the duo from Kolshet, he said.

During preliminary questioning Trivedi admitted that he and Dubey were involved in the murder of Uttar Pradesh politician Santosh Mishra in 2001 and many other crimes, the SP said. The ATS has informed Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) about the arrest, he said.

Dubey, the mastermind of the Kanpur ambush, was killed in an encounter on Friday after he tried to flee following a road accident at Barra area in Kanpur a day after his arrest.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Driving rain delays final practice for F1's Styrian GP

Driving rain delayed the start of the final practice session for Formula Ones Styrian Grand Prix and threatened qualifying later Saturday. With the Red Bull Ring track drenched amid the incessant downpour, cars were unable to start third pr...

5 killed in hostage situation at church in South Africa

Police in South Africa say five people are dead and more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a church near Johannesburg. A statement says police and military who responded to reports of a shooting at the I...

COVID-19 in Maha jails: 774 cases, 444 recovered, 4 deaths

A total of 774 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 14 jails in Maharashtra so far, comprising 600 inmates and 174 staff, most of whom have recovered while four have died, an official said on Saturday. Nagpur Central Jail is the worst-aff...

Tennis Integrity Unit eyes suspicious exhibition matches

The Tennis Integrity Unit has raised concerns over 24 suspicious matches at exhibitions organized while the mens and womens tours are shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. The TIU, which investigates match-fixing cases in the sport, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020