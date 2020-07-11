Vikas Dubey's absconding aide arrested near Mumbai

Left Menu
Arvind alias Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi (46), a henchman of Dubey, was allegedly involved in the killing of eight policemen during a raid on the slain gangster's house in Kanpur district and in the murder of Uttar Pradesh politician Santosh Mishra in 2001, he said. Trivedi and his driver Sushilkunar alias Sonu Tiwari (30) were arrested from Kolshet area of Thane city, said Vikram Deshmane, Superintendent of Police, ATS.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:12 IST
Trivedi and his driver Sushilkunar alias Sonu Tiwari (30) were arrested from Kolshet area of Thane city, said Vikram Deshmane, Superintendent of Police, ATS. Image Credit: ANI

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police on Saturday arrested two men, including an absconding aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, in neighbouring Thane, an official said. Arvind alias Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi (46), a henchman of Dubey, was allegedly involved in the killing of eight policemen during a raid on the slain gangster's house in Kanpur district and in the murder of Uttar Pradesh politician Santosh Mishra in 2001, he said.

Trivedi and his driver Sushilkunar alias Sonu Tiwari (30) were arrested from Kolshet area of Thane city, said Vikram Deshmane, Superintendent of Police, ATS. Trivedi's arrest might throw some light on activities of Dubey and his gang in Kanpur, the ATS official said.

During interrogation, Trivedi claimed he is a member of Panchayat Samiti and is affiliated to a political party in his home state, he said. Trivedi, alongwith Dubey and others, fled after the ambush at Bikaru village in which eight policemen including a deputy superintendent of police were killed on July 3, he said.

Officials of the Juhu unit of the ATS here got information that Trivedi had landed in Mumbai seeking a hideout, SP Deshmane said. A team led by inspector Daya Nayak, a former 'encounter specialist' of Mumbai police, nabbed the duo from Kolshet, he said.

During preliminary questioning Trivedi admitted that he and Dubey were involved in the murder of Uttar Pradesh politician Santosh Mishra in 2001 and many other crimes, the SP said. The ATS has informed Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) about the arrest, he said.

Dubey, the mastermind of the Kanpur ambush, was killed in an encounter on Friday after he tried to flee following a road accident at Barra area in Kanpur a day after his arrest. Trivedi was very close to Dubey and used to visit the latter's residence regularly, the ATS official said, adding that he might provide important details to the police about activities of the slain criminal in Kanpur.

On the route undertaken by Trivedi and Tiwari, he said the duo left Kanpur in a car, a day after eight policemen were killed, and travelled to Datia in Madhya Pradesh. It was not yet clear whether Vikas Dubey accompanied them.

"From Datia, the duo boarded a truck heading towards Pune in Maharashtra. After spending some time in Pune, they boarded another truck and reached Mumbai," he said, adding that after reaching Mumbai, Trivedi contacted some of his relatives. The duo was sheltered by a man from their village, who is currently living in Kolshet, he said.

"Trivedi had initially requested that he be allowed to stay there for a day, but he and Tiwari went on to stay there for four days," the official said. He said while the manhunt was launched by the UP Police to track Dubey and his henchmen, the ATS received inputs about Trivedi's whereabouts through its informers.

"The Juhu unit of the ATS laid a trap and nabbed the duo on Saturday," said the official who was part of the ATS team. Trivedi told investigators that he was present at the spot of firing in Bikaru village, another official said, adding that his claims are being verified.

