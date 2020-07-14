Left Menu
Pack your bags, Sonu Sood tells Bengal trio stuck in Pune

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:18 IST
Actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping stranded people return home over the past four months, on Tuesday responded to a fervent plea from three persons of Bengal, after one of them tagged him on Twitter and said they were stuck in Pune. The 46-year-old actor assured Anupam Chakraborty, a resident of Howrah, he will make arrangements to send all three of them to Bengal.

"Pack your bags brother. Kolkata is calling," he said in reply to Chakraborty's SOS tweet. The 36-year-old from Jhikira village in Howrah, who said that he and two others have been stuck in Pune since March, also attached a document with his tweet, giving details such as Aadhaar number, age and other relevant details.

Sood, best known for playing antagonists in films, has become a hero off screen for his successful efforts to send home thousands of stranded migrants amid the lockdown. Another student who reached out to Sood for help during the day also received a prompt reply.

"All the students who are left out and couldn't book, kindly make a list according to the destination you wanna go. I will plan for them accordingly," Sood said on the microblogging site.

On Monday, the actor had said that he would provide financial assistance to over 400 families of deceased and injured migrant workers..

