Left Menu
Development News Edition

Statue of Black protester replaces toppled UK slave trader

An artist has erected a statue of a Black Lives Matter protester atop the plinth in the English city of Bristol formerly occupied by a statue of a slave trader. Now we're crystallising it.” City authorities fished the Colston statue out of the harbor and say it will be placed in a museum, along with placards from the Black Lives Matter demonstration.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:58 IST
Statue of Black protester replaces toppled UK slave trader

An artist has erected a statue of a Black Lives Matter protester atop the plinth in the English city of Bristol formerly occupied by a statue of a slave trader. Marc Quinn created the life-size resin and steel likeness of Jen Reid, a protester photographed standing on the plinth after demonstrators pulled down the statue of Edward Colston and dumped it in Bristol's harbour on June 7.

The statue, titled “A Surge of Power (Jen Reid)” was erected before dawn on Wednesday without approval from city officials. Reid, who came to inspect her likeness, said “it's something that fills me with pride.” “I think it's amazing," she said. "It looks like it belongs there. It looks like it's been there forever." Colston was a 17th-century trader who made a fortune transporting enslaved Africans across the Atlantic to the Americas on Bristol-based ships.

His money funded schools and charities in Bristol, 120 miles (195 kilometers) southwest of London. The toppling of his statue was part of a worldwide reckoning with racism and slavery sparked by the death of a Black American man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May.

Quinn, one of Britain's best-known sculptors, said Reid had “created the sculpture when she stood on the plinth and raised her arm in the air. Now we're crystallising it.” City authorities fished the Colston statue out of the harbor and say it will be placed in a museum, along with placards from the Black Lives Matter demonstration. Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees cast doubt on whether the new statue would be allowed to stay, noting that it “was the work and decision of a London-based artist.” “The future of the plinth and what is installed on it must be decided by the people of Bristol,” he said in a statement.

“This will be critical to building a city that is home to those who are elated at the statue being pulled down, those who sympathise with its removal but are dismayed at how it happened and those who feel that in its removal, they've lost a piece of the Bristol they know, and therefore themselves.”.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Poetic justice? Toppled slaver's statue replaced by one of Black protester in UK

A sculpture of a Black protester with her fist raised in the air has been erected in a stealthy night-time operation in place of a 17th Century English slave trader whose statue was toppled by anti-racism demonstrators in the port city of B...

Masks and no air kissing at Dolce&Gabbana's first COVID-era catwalk

No air-kissing, a safely-distanced front row, and face masks are de rigueur - Dolce Gabbana is rewriting the rules of high-end fashion engagement with one of the first physical shows of the COVID-19 era.Part of Milans otherwise digital men...

Bihar reports 1,320 new COVID-19 cases, tally goes up to 20,173

With 1,320 new COVID-19 positive cases being reported in Bihar, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 20,173 on Wednesday.According to the state Health Department, 13,019 patients have recovered till now.The maximum number...

Thai PM says "I don't know" on finance team resignation reports

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said on Wednesday he knows nothing about resignation plans by members of his top finance team amid conflicting media reports. Thai online media reports said Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and econom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020