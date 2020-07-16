Eminent theatre personality Dr Subhadramma Mansur dead

Eminent theatre personality and renowned vocalist Dr Subhadramma Mansur who had won many awards including the prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava award died on Wednesday night, according to her family. She was 81 and is survived by two sons and a daughter.

The family said she developed severe respiratory problems last night following which she was rushed to hospital, but died on the way. Condoling her death, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Dr Mansur had contributed to the theatre world for five decades. He also recalled her devotion to music as an eminent vocalist.

"I pray for her soul to rest in peace and strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss," the Chief Minister said in his message posted on Twitter. The veteran theatre personality from Ballari earned recognition for her roles in mythology-based dramas.

Connoisseurs of stage performances recall her memorable portrayal of Draupadi, a character from the Mahabharata. Her depiction of Hemareddy Mallamma left a deep imprint on the audience.

Many awards were bestowed on her including the Rajyotsava Award, Nataka Akademi and Gubbi Veeranna Award and an honorary doctorate by the Srikrishna Devaraya University.