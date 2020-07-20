Video of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients dancing to song goes viral on social media

A video of asymptomatic COVID patients dancing to the tune of a popular Kannada song at a COVID Care Centre in Ballari district to lift their spirits, has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the "flash mob" at Bellaris Government Dental College on Sunday included doctors and medical staff.

"Real heroes Dance to the Beat To beat the blues, Our health warriors and others, At Ballari Covid Care Centre Covid +ve, but Be +ve, Mantra to Heal, Be +ve # BeatCoronaBlues (SIC)" a tweet on the twitter handle of Superintendent of Police, Ballari with the video said. In the short video, those dancing can be seen wearing masks and maintaining distance.