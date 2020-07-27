New Vice-Admiral takes charge at Naval Academy at Ezhimala

Kannur, July 27 (PTI):Vice-Admiral M A Hampiholion Monday took charge as Commandant, Indian Naval Academy,(INA) at nearby Ezhimala

He succeeds Vice-Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, who wasaccorded a warm send-off with the traditional "Pulling Out"ceremony, a press release from the Navy said

Flag Officer Hampiholi is a specialist in anti-submarine warfare and has commanded IN ships Nashak (missilevessel), Magar {landing ship tank (Large) NVG