New Vice-Admiral takes charge at Naval Academy at Ezhimala

New Vice-Admiral takes charge at Naval Academy at EzhimalaPTI | Kannur | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:12 IST
Kannur, July 27 (PTI):Vice-Admiral M A Hampiholion Monday took charge as Commandant, Indian Naval Academy,(INA) at nearby Ezhimala
He succeeds Vice-Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, who wasaccorded a warm send-off with the traditional "Pulling Out"ceremony, a press release from the Navy said
Flag Officer Hampiholi is a specialist in anti-submarine warfare and has commanded IN ships Nashak (missilevessel), Magar {landing ship tank (Large) NVG
