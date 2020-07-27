Left Menu
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mahesh Bhatt records statement

Mumbai Police on Monday recorded filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:12 IST
Mumbai Police on Monday recorded filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said. Bhatt reached the Santacruz police station around noon along with his legal team, recorded his statement and left at around 2.30 pm, the official said.

Mumbai police have recorded statements of Bollywood personalities including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, actress Sanjana Sanghi, the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. The police have so far recorded statements of 38 people, including those of Rajput's family and his cook.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said besides Mahesh Bhatt, producer-director Karan Johar's manager has also been called to record the statement and if needed, Johar himself will be asked to do so.

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide. Summons have also been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut, asking her to record her statement, the minister said.

According to police, Ranaut is currently in Manali. After Rajput's death, Ranaut had lashed out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging he was its victim.

Rajput starred in films like "Shuddh Desi Romance" , "Raabta", "Kedarnath" , "Chhichhore" and "Sonchiriya". His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" . Rajputs swan song, Dil Bechara, released on Friday evening. Also starring Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role, the Mukesh Chhabra directorial is an official Hindi remake of John Greens romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was adapted into a 2014 Hollywood movie, starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles.

