Andrew Scott, Dolly Wells board romantic comedy ‘The Pursuit of Love’

Actors Andrew Scott, Emily Beecham, Dominic West and Dolly Wells have joined the cast of BBC's adaptation of Nancy Mitford's celebrated novel "The Pursuit Of Love". Amazon Studios is co-producing the series led by actor Lily James.

Emily Mortimer has penned the three-part series and is also attached to direct. According to Deadline, BBC confirmed on Tuesday that filming on the drama is currently underway, making the project one of the first shows to start production in the UK amid coronavirus pandemic. The story is based on the first book in a trilogy about an upper-class English family between the First and Second World Wars. "The comedy deals with issues of growing up and falling in love among the privileged and eccentric. James plays Radlett family daughter Linda, who falls first for a stuffy Tory politician, then an ardent Communist, and finally a French duke named Fabrice," the plot line reads. Beecham plays Linda's best friend and cousin Fanny Logan, while West and Wells star as her parents. Scott is essaying the role of Lord Merlin, the Radlett's wealthy and eccentric neighbour, and Mortimer is playing the role of Logan's mother. "I've always loved Nancy Mitford so when I was asked to adapt 'The Pursuit Of Love' it was impossible to say no. It's an outrageously funny and honest story, whose central character — the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett — still reads as a radical," Mortimer said.

The series, also featuring Beattie Edmondson, Assaad Bouab, Shazad Latif and Freddie Fox, will premiere in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer, while Amazon will stream the series in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand..