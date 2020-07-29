Left Menu
Want Patna police to investigate Sushant's death, says lawyer of late actor's father

Patna police should investigate the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and an FIR was registered there as part of the cause of action lies in the place where his family lived, said former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and lawyer of the father of the late actor, Vikas Singh, on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:18 IST
Vikas Singh, Ex-Additional Solicitor General and lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father talking to ANI on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Patna police should investigate the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and an FIR was registered there as part of the cause of action lies in the place where his family lived, said former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and lawyer of the father of the late actor, Vikas Singh, on Wednesday. "The only FIR in connection with the case has been lodged at Patna, so we want the Patna police to investigate the whole matter. The family has not demanded a CBI investigation yet," Singh told ANI here.

The lawyer further explained that the FIR was registered in Patna, Rajput's hometown as the complainant lives in Patna. "In criminal jurisprudence, an FIR can be registered at a place which has even a part of the cause of action and in a crime of this nature, you have to work on the mind of the victim. You control the mind by first distancing the victim from the family, the distancing from the family started by disconnecting Sushant Singh Rajput from his father and not letting him talk to his father. This is not a crime done in the spur of the moment, the death itself is not the crime. It is the facts leading to death which is a crime, and it includes shutting out the family and that ingredient is very important which happened in Patna," he further added.

An FIR had been registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty at a police station, Patna under various sections including abetment of suicide on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishor Singh, the police had said on Tuesday. It said that a four-member team has been sent to Mumbai following registration of FIR. In the complaint made to Rajeev Nagar police station in-charge, KK Singh alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives "committed fraud" and "pressurised the actor for financial gains". Sushant's father alleged that Chakraborty "got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his affairs".

Meanwhile, the lawyer added that the filing of the FIR had been delayed because the actor's family was in mourning following his demise and further alleged that the "Mumbai Police were also pressurising his family to name big production houses to involve them. When the family saw that the whole direction was being changed then the case was lodged at Patna, since the cause of action is here." Singh also thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Cabinet Minister Sanjay Jha for the help in getting the case registered in Patna. (ANI)

