Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expect free and fair probe in Sushant case: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said he expects a free and fair probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to ensure truth comes out. Rajputs swan song, Dil Bechara, released on July 24. Also starring Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role, the Mukesh Chhabra directorial is an official Hindi remake of John Greens romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:58 IST
Expect free and fair probe in Sushant case: Javadekar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said he expects a free and fair probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to ensure truth comes out. He was speaking at the Vision Maharashtra event organised by Marathi new channel ABP Majha here.

"I expect a free and fair probe so that the truth comes out. Talent should get scope in the film industry," Javadekar said. Mumbai police have recorded statements of Bollywood personalities including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, actress Sanjana Sanghi, the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films in the case.

The police have so far recorded statements of around 40 people, including those of Rajput's family and his cook. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

He starred in films like "Shuddh Desi Romance" , "Raabta", "Kedarnath" , "Chhichhore" and "Sonchiriya". His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" . Rajputs swan song, Dil Bechara, released on July 24.

Also starring Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role, the Mukesh Chhabra directorial is an official Hindi remake of John Greens romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was adapted into a 2014 Hollywood movie, starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music

Pop stars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led a girl power list of nominations on Thursday for the MTV Video Music Awards, which added two new categories to reflect how musicians are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.Grande and Gaga got ni...

Future Lifestyle Fashions Q4 net loss at Rs 148.65 cr

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 148.65 crore for the quarter ended on March 2020. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 74.67 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, Future Lif...

India not close to situation for debt monetisation, says former RBI chief Subbarao

Former RBI Governor D Subbarao on Friday said India is not close to the situation where the central bank has to go for debt monetisation amid rising government spending and falling revenue collection due to the COVID-19 crisis. The case for...

Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh to remain closed on weekends

The Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh will remain closed on weekends and night curfew will continue in the Union territory, as per guidelines issued by the administration on Friday. Odd-even system will be reintroduced in selected congested markets...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020