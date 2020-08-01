Heard gunshots near Manali residence, says Kangana; police call it suspicious sound

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently at her residence in her hometown Manali, reported some "suspicious sound" at about 11.30 pm on Friday night, police said on Saturday. However, the actor claimed she heard gunshots. A police team has been deployed near her residence after this incident, Himachal Pradesh police said.

"Yesterday at around 11:30 pm, Manali police station received a call from the residence of Kangana Ranaut and said that they heard some suspicious sound in the vicinity. On this, a police team rushed to the spot and searched the whole area and the CCTV footage but did not find any anti-social activity in the area," Kullu Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raj Kumar Chandel told ANI. Chandel said that the security has been increased near her residence after the incident.

Meanwhile, the PR team of Kangana Ranaut in an official statement said, "Though after a investigation the police did not find any evidence of mischief, Kangana Ranaut feels it could have been done to threaten her after her recent statements related to Sushant." The PR team's statement included actor Kangana Ranaut's statement too that said, "I was in my bedroom at about 11.30 pm. I heard a cracker-like sound at 11.30. At first, I thought it must be a cracker. And then another shot happened, and I got a little alarmed since that sounded like a gunshot. I called my security in charge immediately. And I asked him, what happened? He said, it might be some children or something here. We will go around and see whether it was crackers or some other noise. Now, this person maybe has never heard a bullet sound, but I have. He thought it maybe has something to do with some mischief. So they went around, but there was nobody there. Now we were five people, and all these people here with me - they all felt it was a bullet noise."

"And this one does not have a cracker kind of noise. So we called the cops. They said maybe somebody in the orchard was trying to shoot bats, because bats damage apples. So it could have been that kind of a shot. So we gave that the benefit of doubt," she added. The actor reiterated that she had heard gunshots.

"I think it was definitely a bullet, very intently fired twice; two shots with a gap of about eight seconds between them. And it was right opposite my room. So it seems like someone was behind the boundary walls, there is a jungle and a water body there," she said. Kangana alleged that all this might have been done as a small threaten to her because of the comments she made about some influential political leaders.

"I think some local people may have been hired to come near my place, you know, it is not difficult to pay someone seven-eight thousand rupees here and assign them something like this. To do this to make a statement on the day I called out the chief minister's son-- I don't think it was a coincidence. People are telling me that they will now make your life miserable in Mumbai. Well, I don't have to be in Mumbai. They are doing it here also. Is there open goondagardi in this country? This is how Sushant must have been frightened. But I will continue to ask questions," she said. (ANI)