Am directing film on Koregaon Bhima battle: Ex-IAS officer

A recently retired IAS officerfrom Madhya Pradesh has said he will make a movie on the 1818Koregaon Bhima battle, claiming it would "bring about a sortof revolution for a casteless and classless society and fosterthe spirit of justice in all"

The Koregaon Bhima battle was fought between Maharsoldiers under the East India Company command and the Peshwaarmy on January 1, 1818, and it is now part of Dalit folkloreon valour, assertiveness and emancipation

"The movie will show Dalits how their forefathers weretreated at the time. Some 2,500 people have contributed moneyto make the film a reality. I have also acted in it," saidRamesh Thete, a 1993 batch Indian Administrative Serviceofficer who retired on July 31.