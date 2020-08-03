Police arrange accommodation, vehicle for Patna SP in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Police has arranged an accommodation and a vehicle for Patna city SP Vinay Tiwari who is currently in Mumbai to supervise investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a local police official said on Monday night. Amid a turf war between Mumbai and Bihar Police over the probe, Tiwari was quarantined for 14 days after his arrival in Mumbai on Sunday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He was shifted to the State Reserve Police Force quarters in suburban Goregaon last night. Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Upendra Kumar Sharma had sent a request to the IG (Headquarters) in the office of the Maharashtra DGP for accommodation and vehicle for Tiwari, the official said.

Accordingly, accommodation arrangements were made at the Senior Officers Mess, SRPF (GRP VIII) in Goregaon, and a Maruti Ertiga has been arranged for Tiwari, he said. Tiwari had landed in Mumbai, days after a four-member police team from Bihar started investigation on the FIR lodged by the late actor's father K K Singh in Patna.

Singh had named Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in his complaint..