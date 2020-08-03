Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police arrange accommodation, vehicle for Patna SP in Mumbai

Tiwari had landed in Mumbai, days after a four-member police team from Bihar started investigation on the FIR lodged by the late actor's father K K Singh in Patna. Singh had named Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in his complaint..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:57 IST
Police arrange accommodation, vehicle for Patna SP in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Police has arranged an accommodation and a vehicle for Patna city SP Vinay Tiwari who is currently in Mumbai to supervise investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a local police official said on Monday night. Amid a turf war between Mumbai and Bihar Police over the probe, Tiwari was quarantined for 14 days after his arrival in Mumbai on Sunday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He was shifted to the State Reserve Police Force quarters in suburban Goregaon last night. Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Upendra Kumar Sharma had sent a request to the IG (Headquarters) in the office of the Maharashtra DGP for accommodation and vehicle for Tiwari, the official said.

Accordingly, accommodation arrangements were made at the Senior Officers Mess, SRPF (GRP VIII) in Goregaon, and a Maruti Ertiga has been arranged for Tiwari, he said. Tiwari had landed in Mumbai, days after a four-member police team from Bihar started investigation on the FIR lodged by the late actor's father K K Singh in Patna.

Singh had named Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in his complaint..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

No compromise on territorial integrity: India to China during 5th round of military talks

The Indian army has categorically conveyed to Chinas PLA at the fifth round of military talks it will not compromise on Indias territorial integrity, and clearly said disengagement of troops from Pangong Tso and a few other friction points ...

Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Isaias was forecast to return to hurricane strength on Monday before making landfall in the Carolinas, where coastal residents were warned to brace for flooding rains and storm surge. The US National Hurricane Centre issued a hurricane warn...

Lockdown dates changed in WB for the fourth time, TMC govt draws opposition ire

The West Bengal government Monday announced changes in the dates for the complete lockdown dates in August for the fourth time, removing all Sundays from the purview of the restriction to check the spread of the contagion in the state. As p...

In milestone year, A-bomb survivor keeps up fight for nuclear disarmament

Terumi Tanaka was 13 when a U.S. warplane dropped a plutonium bomb on the southern Japanese city of Nagasaki, on Aug. 9, 1945. Sitting at home with a book that morning, Tanaka knew instantly when his surroundings turned a blinding bright wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020