'Efficient' Mumbai Police should reveal findings in Sushant death case: Bihar DGP

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday lashed out at Mumbai Police saying that if they are "so efficient", they should reveal their findings in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "The FIR that has been filed with Bihar Police in Sushant's death case includes criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, embezzlement of property. Sushant was not married and his legal heir is his father. Hence his father has filed a case in Patna on the basis of a partial cause of action being here as well as he stays here. How will he fight a case in Mumbai as he will not be safe there?" DGP Pandey told ANI.

"If Mumbai Police is so efficient, it must tell the nation and Sushant's father about what are its findings in Sushant's death case. They have closed the communication channels as they are not responding to my calls as well. There is anger against Mumbai Police in the entire nation," he added. Pandey further reiterated that Mumbai Police's action to quarantine Patna City Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari, after he went for investigation there, is selective in nature.

"I am really upset because they quarantined one of my officers. Thousands of people are landing at the Mumbai airport every day. How many of them are being quarantined? Through this selective action against a police officer, they have sent a wrong message to the entire nation," he said. Earlier on August 1, Pandey had said that the police is "fully capable" of conducting the investigation in the matter.

"If Sushant Singh's father wants, he can demand an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). We do not demand a CBI inquiry as Bihar Police is capable of doing the investigation in the case," Pandey had said. An FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the Mumbai Police, statements of over 50 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)