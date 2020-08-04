Left Menu
Noted folk singer Vangapandu Prasada Rao dead

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mourned the death of the writer and singer. In a statement, he said "I am deeply saddened by the news that Vangapandu is no more. He will remain as a peak in the history of Telugu literary and cultural history." Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan also expressed grief over Vangapandus death.

Noted folk singer, composer, and writer Vangapandu Prasada Rao died of cardiac arrest at his home in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday, his associates said. He was 77 and had been ailing for some time, they said.

Vangapandu endeared himself as a revolutionary writer and established the Jana Natya Mandali, the cultural arm of the erstwhile Peoples War Group. In over three decades of his career, Vangapandu penned hundreds of folk songs and even scripted lyrics for Telugu feature films.

In 2017, the Andhra Pradesh government honored him with Kala Ratna award. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mourned the death of the writer and singer.

In a statement, he said "I am deeply saddened by the news that Vangapandu is no more. He was personally close to me. He will remain as a peak in the history of Telugu literary and cultural history." Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan also expressed grief over Vangapandus death.

