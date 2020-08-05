'Bangas Awaam Mela' held in J-K's Handwara to celebrate first year after Article 370 abrogation

Left Menu
Locals in Handwara town celebrated the first year of abrogation of Article 370 by organising a two-day festival 'Bangas Awaam Mela'.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-08-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 00:59 IST
A visual from the Bangas Awaam Mela in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Image Credit: ANI

Locals in Handwara town celebrated the first year of abrogation of Article 370 by organising a two-day festival 'Bangas Awaam Mela'. "Soundly rejecting the efforts of Pakistan to create a false narrative around the first Anniversary of Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiris on Tuesday celebrated the event by holding the Bangus Awaam Mela in District Handwara with great fanfare," according to local administration officials.

The Annual Festival saw the participation of hundreds of Gujjars, Bakarwals and other Kashmiri sightseers from Kupwara, Tangdhar and Handwara. The Mela was conducted over two days commencing on August 3 with the grand finale on August 4, as per the officials. The first day Village Games were held which saw competitions like Horse Racing, Sheep Shepherding Challenge, Tugs of War and Wood Chopping Competitions between the Gujjar Bakerwal Community from various Bhaiks who inhabit the beautiful meadows during the summer months.

Officials said, on the request of the community members, a free Veterinary and Medical Camp was also organized by the local Rashtriya Rifles unit over the two days of the festival. The Veterinary and Medical Camp was organized with an aim to provide basic health care facilities along with medicines to the locals who are residing in the remote region of Bangus valley. A total of 679 patients including 49 children were given treatment, advice and free medicines by the doctors. The veterinary camp provided medical aid to 135 livestock in addition to surgical assistance to wounded.

On the second day of the festival, the audience enjoyed folk songs by the Gujjar community, patriotic songs by the local children, dances and a karate display by the Handwara Kudo Association in addition to the finals of the village games. The event culminated by rousing participation in the recitation of the National Anthem and a vote of thanks by the community elders to the Army for its support, the officials added. (ANI)

