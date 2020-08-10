TN: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, miniature artist makes 'Coronavirus warrior Ganesha' idol

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a miniature artist in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has designed a 'Coronavirus warrior Ganesha' idol. The miniature idol, created by Raja, depicts Lord Ganesha as a corona warrior who is killing coronavirus and protecting patients in a corona ward.

The miniature also shows south movie character 'Baahubali' holding a huge soap and spreading the message of 'Clean hands with soap'. Raja said that he made the 'Coronavirus warrior Ganesha' miniature in an attempt to spread awareness among the public about the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "Every year, I used to design idols of Lord Ganesha with a social message such as environment friendly, communal harmony, etc., and this year I thought of spreading awareness about COVID-19 pandemic among people with the model as this year no celebrations will be taking place in public places."