Karnataka landslide: Search operation of four missing persons underway in Kodagu

The search operation of four people, who went missing after the landslide at Talacauvery in Kodagu district of Karnataka, is underway, said Annies Kanmani Joy, the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu on Monday.

ANI | Kodagu (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:25 IST
Search operation for four people who went missing after the landslide at Talacauvery in Kodagu district continues. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The search operation of four people, who went missing after the landslide at Talacauvery in Kodagu district of Karnataka, is underway, said Annies Kanmani Joy, the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu on Monday. Joy said that teams of SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting the search operation.

"NDRF, SDRF teams continue search operation of bodies at Talacauvery where a huge landslide occurred and five people missing. One body found yesterday. Search going on for four bodies," the Deputy Commissioner said. Earlier on Saturday, Joy said that the body of one of the five people who went missing after the landslide at Talacauvery has been recovered by the NDRF team.

Meanwhile, the vehicular movement halted on Sringeri-Kudremukh-Mangalore road in Chikmagalur district, following a landslide due to heavy rainfall in the area. Different parts of Kodagu district continues to reel under flood-like situation due to incessant rainfall in Karnataka. (ANI)

