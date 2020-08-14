Left Menu
Development News Edition

Documentary film on India's Smart Cities Mission to premiere on I-Day

"With a rural to urban migration rate of 25-30 persons per minute, the World Economic Forum has predicted that 70 per cent of India's population may live in cities by 2050," the statement said. Today, the country sits at the cusp of a transformation, primarily led by the need for modern living, technology and cultural urban migration, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:43 IST
Documentary film on India's Smart Cities Mission to premiere on I-Day

A new documentary chronicling the "trailblazing journey" of India's mission to build Smart Cities will premiere on television on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday. The 44-minute film will focus on four cities -- Surat, Visakhapatnam, Pune and Varanasi -- exemplifying the focus of the project in various spheres like infrastructure, transportation, technology, renewable energy, restoration and preservation of heritage.

'The Next Frontier: India's Smart Cities' will premiere on August 15 at 6 pm on National Geographic channel, the network said in a statement on Friday. Produced in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the film portrays how the Smart Cities Mission is creating the "next generation cities for tomorrow," it said.

The documentary also chronicles the trailblazing journey of the Mission that aims to transform Indian cities, the network said. "With a rural to urban migration rate of 25-30 persons per minute, the World Economic Forum has predicted that 70 per cent of India's population may live in cities by 2050," the statement said.

Today, the country sits at the cusp of a transformation, primarily led by the need for modern living, technology and cultural urban migration, it said. "The film offers a unique insight into these four exceptional cities as they rise to face the challenges of progressive India by thinking smartly," the statement said.

Anuradha Aggarwal, Head - Infotainment, English, and Kids, Star India, said, "Despite burgeoning population, India has been at the centre of this paradigm of development. Viewers will learn about how innovation and technology are catalysing the growth of our nation and playing an instrumental role in preparing for the needs of the coming future." The Smart Cities Mission is an innovative initiative by the Government of India to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of people by enabling local development and harnessing technology as a means to create smart outcomes for citizens. It initially began with 100 cities chosen from across the country. Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said, "We hope this film deepens the understanding about India's Smart Cities Mission to the world. India is at the cusp of rapid urbanisation and our smart cities are harbinger of new ideas and transformative thinking in India's urban journey." PTI KND SNE SNE

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

BEML teams up with IIT-Kanpur for pilotless aircraft, UAVs

Bengaluru-headquartered BEML said on Friday it would collaborate with IIT-Kanpur for joint indigenous development of pilotless target aircraft PTA and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles UAVs. Both the organisations would synergise respective...

Maha: Villages near Tansa, Modak Sagar dams on alert

Villages in the catchment areas of Tansa and Modak Sagar dams have been put on alert as the reservoirs are nearing their overflow limits due to heavy rainfall in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Friday. Collectors, superintende...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 14

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

U.S., Canada set to extend ban on non-essential travel -sources

The United States and Canada are set to approve another extension to a ban on non-essential travel as several major states struggle to contain a coronavirus outbreak, sources in both nations said.The month-long ban - which does not cover tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020