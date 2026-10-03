Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over killing of two civilians at border

Pakistan summoned India's ‌chargé d'affaires on Saturday over the killing of two Pakistani civilians ‌by Indian border forces, Pakistan's ‌foreign ministry said.

The ministry said Indian Border Security Force personnel used ⁠unprovoked ​lethal ⁠force against the unarmed civilians ⁠in the Bedian sector on ​the border on Friday. Neither India's ⁠external affairs ministry nor the ⁠Border Security ​Force immediately responded to requests for ⁠comment.