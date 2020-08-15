Left Menu
More than 700 fans expected to attend pared-down Elvis vigil

More than 700 fans of Elvis Presley have reserved spots to attend the candlelight vigil marking the anniversary of rock 'n' roll icon's death in Memphis, Tennessee, in a event pared down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI | Memphis | Updated: 15-08-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 02:02 IST
More than 700 fans of Elvis Presley have reserved spots to attend the candlelight vigil marking the anniversary of rock 'n' roll icon's death in Memphis, Tennessee, in a event pared down because of the coronavirus outbreak. Every year in mid-August, thousands of Presley devotees from around the world descend on the Graceland tourist attraction to remember the late singer and actor on the anniversary of his death. Fans carry candles as they walk past his grave at the mansion where he died on Aug. 16, 1977.

This year, Elvis Presley's Graceland has limited the number of people who will be allowed to attend the vigil in person, in observance of safety precautions and social distancing protocols brought about by the coronavirus outbreak. Graceland reserved 720 spots for fans to attend the Saturday vigil in person, and all have been filled, said Alicia Dean, marketing, promotions and events specialist at Graceland.

The event also will be livestreamed on Graceland's web page. The vigil is the keystone event of Elvis Week, which began Aug. 8. Some in-person, prerecorded events have been offered during the week. But other potentially "high-risk" events — live performances, group parties, autograph signings and meet-and-greets — were eliminated.

