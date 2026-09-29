Virat Kohli keeps getting better with every series: Indian bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule 

Indian bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule praised star batter Virat Kohli’s constant improvement, dedication to fitness, and commitment to the game, highlighting how Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s experience inspires and supports younger players. Kohli, who has retired from Test and T20I cricket along with Rohit, is currently India's most experienced ODI batter. He has played 315 ODIs and scored 15,080 runs, including 55 centuries and 79 half-centuries, at an average of 59.13 and a strike rate of 94.30.

Bahutule was speaking to the reporters on the eve of India's 2nd ODI against West Indies on Tuesday in Guwahati. “I think Virat Kohli is someone who keeps getting better with every series and every game. Despite achieving so much, he still wants to improve, and that’s fabulous to see. With Rohit also on the side, both of them bring a wealth of experience to the team. The youngsters really benefit from that experience and thrive on the conversations they have with them. Their presence definitely helps the younger players grow. Virat is constantly working on his game and his fitness, and I think that is incredibly inspiring—not just for the players in the dressing room, but for many young cricketers across India," Bahutule said.

Bahutule also hailed spinner Kuldeep Yadav as a consistent match-winner, highlighting his hard work, preparation, adaptability, and unique wrist-spin skills that add significant value to India’s team. Yadav was named Player of the match for his bowling masterclass in the 1st ODI against West Indies, where the left-arm-wrist spinner scalped four wickets.

“Kuldeep has always been a match-winner for India, and his performances and numbers speak for themselves. He works extremely hard on his game and is always looking to improve. Whenever he identifies an area that needs work, he goes into the nets and puts in the effort. At the same time, there are aspects of his game that he is very confident about, having been part of this team for many years. His recent county stint also gave him the opportunity to bowl a lot of overs, so he comes into every series well-prepared. He’s the kind of player every team would want. He’s lively both on and off the field, and his unique skills allow us to perform in different conditions. As a wrist-spinner and chinaman bowler, he adds tremendous value to the team," Bahutule added. India won the first ODI of the series by eight wickets, and the second ODI between India and the West Indies is scheduled for Wednesday in Guwahati. (ANI)