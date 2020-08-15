Left Menu
Filmdom, fans pray for SPB's speedy recovery

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-08-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 14:28 IST
Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI): Luminaries from filmdom and scores of fans ardently prayed for the speedy recovery of veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who was admitted to a hospital here after he tested positive for COVID-19 days ago. Messages and wishes poured in for the 74-year-old singer on Twitter, with the celebrities and fans praying for his speedy recovery.

"I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me," tweeted music maestro A R Rahman. "Please pray for S P Balasubrahmanyam sir," tweeted actor Dhanush on Friday evening, following news that the legendary singer is on life support at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Dhanush also posted the video message of music legend Ilaiyaraaja, in which the composer shares an emotional message on social media, appealing to SPB, as Balasubrhmanyam is known, to "Come back soon." "Praying for the speedy recovery of legendary Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam," tweeted Boney Kapoor, while Shekhar Kapur wrote: "Praying for the great singer." On August 5, the singer posted a video on his Facebook page informing his fans and followers that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was doing well. In the video, he had said that he was receiving treatment at a Chennai-based private hospital and that he has quarantined himself.

On Friday, the hospital treating him stated that Balasubrahmanyam was in a critical condition after his health deteriorated. His son S P Charan clarified that his father was stable.

Popular playback singer K S Chithra said, "SPB sir is a strong and positive person. I am sure he will come out of the present situation.

Prayers for sirs speedy recovery." "SPB sir is such a legend!! He will defeat his own fate and will be back with full josh...! Many ppl see him as a singer but I love to see him as actor and as a great sense of humor though...! Just a bad time dats it... He will come with superpower," one of SPB's fans tweeted, while another "prayed to god for speedy recovery of Indias legendary singer "SPB sir." "He definitely will be back," he said.

