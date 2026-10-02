“SIR needs to be cancelled”: Congress MP Manish Tewari demands restoration of 2024 Electoral Roll

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday demanded that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) be scrapped, alleging that it had deprived more than 13 crore people of their right to vote. “SIR needs to be cancelled, as it has deprived more than 13 crore people of their right to vote,” Tewari said.

He compared the number of people he claimed had been affected by the exercise with the population of countries across the world. “There are many countries with a total population of 10 crore. Globally, only 16 countries have a population exceeding 10 crore; thus, the number of people here who have been denied the right to vote exceeds the entire population of many nations,” he said.

Tewari demanded that the SIR be scrapped and that the electoral roll existing when the Lok Sabha election results were declared on June 4, 2024, be restored. “SIR should be scrapped, the electoral roll that existed when the Lok Sabha results were declared on June 4, 2024, should be restored, and the Chief Election Commissioner must resign immediately,” he said.

“This is the demand of the entire nation today,” Tewari added. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Friday backed the opposition parties’ protest at Jantar Mantar over the role of the Election Commission in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying such a democratic protest was taking place on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Jha said the protest was not only a programme of opposition parties but also represented citizens who, according to him, had concerns about the functioning of democratic institutions. “I understand that the opposition parties have their own separate programme. This is a programme of the citizens. Every citizen who is a stakeholder in this republic feels that a single person, a puppet whose strings are pulled elsewhere, is making the decisions,” Jha said.

On criticism of the Election Commission over Form 8 and developments related to SIR, Jha alleged that irregularities had been systematically committed and questioned why no explanation had been given. “Today, if you look at the headline of the same newspaper, it came yesterday with the title ‘Course Correction’, saying things are happening. Where the SIR has ended, people are still filing; what does this indicate?” he said.

“A crime was being systematically committed. An illegality was committed, and no one even tries to find a reason for it,” Jha alleged. He further criticised the Election Commission over its decisions and alleged that the institution’s actions had failed to withstand scrutiny.

Referring to the Election Commission’s decision to conduct a special drive in 20 states, Jha said the concerns raised earlier had been denied and alleged that the latest developments amounted to an admission of those concerns. “The things people were pointing out back then, you were denying them out of your ego, or under pressure from someone, or a combination of both. Today I say it again, a basic understanding of criminal law shows that this is an act of confession,” Jha said.

On Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Election Commissioner had jointly taken actions that would damage democracy, Jha said similar concerns had been raised by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav earlier. “Tejashwi ji has said this many times before. What was done with the postal ballot with us in 2020? So why did you give them immunity?” he said.

“No one in a high position has immunity, but you gave it to them. Because you wanted to cover up the illegality, and that is why I am saying this thread goes right to the top,” Jha alleged. (ANI)