SPB continues to be on life support: Hospital

Renowned playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support and stable, a private hospital treating him said here on Saturday. "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit. He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters," Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director Medical Services of MGM Healthcare said in a statement.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 16:13 IST
He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters," Dr. Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director Medical Services of MGM Healthcare said in a statement. On August 5, the singer had posted a video on his Facebook page, informing his fans and followers that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was doing well.

In the video, he had said that he was receiving treatment at a Chennai-based private hospital and that he has quarantined himself.

