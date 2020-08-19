Left Menu
Sushant's native village celebrates SC verdict

Rajput's uncle lives with his family in their ancestral home in the village. The actor's cousin Panna Singh said that apex courts decision in the case has come as a good news not only for the village but for the whole country.

PTI | Purnea | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:41 IST
Sushant's native village celebrates SC verdict

Citizens of Sushant Singh Rajputs native village Maldiha in Bihar's Purnea district on Wednesday expressed happiness over the Supreme Court's order for a CBI probe into the actors death. The villagers who were glued to the television since morning to know about the apex court's verdict burst with joy after hearing the order.

Maldiha village, around 45 km from the district headquarters, is in Bikothi block. Rajput's uncle lives with his family in their ancestral home in the village.

The actor's cousin Panna Singh said that apex courts decision in the case has come as a good news not only for the village but for the whole country. "The villagers prayed to God night and day for ensuring justice to Sushant. The family has not overcome the shock it received from his untimely death," Singh said.

Several people from the area visited Rajput's ancestral home and got emotional remembering their association with him and the moment spent with the actor when he had visited the place in May last year, he said. "Sushant who was a courageous youth can not commit suicide. I am hopeful that justice will be done in the case now," Mithun Kumar, a resident of Maldiha, said.

