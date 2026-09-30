Government approves Rs 1,600 crore for 41 Pharma and MedTech projects in PRIP first round

Under the first call of the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech Sector (PRIP), 41 projects have been approved for around Rs 1,600 crore in financial assistance, as per the release. The approved projects are expected to catalyse an additional Rs 3,020 crore of private investment, taking the total R&D investment across these projects to around Rs 4,620 crore.

The approved portfolio spans the innovation value chain, covering novel drug discovery, clinical development and innovative medical technologies. Of the 41 projects approved so far, 12 are at an early stage, and 29 are at a later stage. Nineteen projects are being undertaken by startups and MSMEs, while 22 are being undertaken by large companies. In terms of priority areas, 27 projects fall under New Medicines, five under Complex Generics and Biosimilars, and nine under Novel Medical Devices, the release said.

These projects demonstrate a shift from a predominantly volume-driven pharmaceutical model towards an innovation-led, technology-intensive model, bringing together established pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology enterprises and MedTech innovators. The portfolio includes projects by companies and innovators such as Biocon, Bharat Biotech, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, Zydus, Mankind Pharma, Pandorum Technologies, Cellogen Therapeutics, Aurigene Oncology and Bugworks Research. The projects demonstrate a wide range of innovation supported under PRIP, including first-in-class innovations, emerging technologies, innovations with potential for global markets and strategic priority innovations addressing areas of high public health importance.

Projects supported under these categories include an antibacterial targeting multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections, an exosome-based regenerative therapy for corneal disease, an in-vivo CAR-T platform, patient-derived breast cancer organoids, a programmable RNA-targeting antiviral technology, portable plasmonic-PCR for point-of-care infection diagnosis and a microfluidic platform for TB detection, the release said. Under the strategic priority framework, enhanced support is available for innovations addressing areas such as neglected tropical diseases, rare diseases, AMR for India-priority pathogens, pathogens with outbreak or pandemic potential, and vaccines for vaccine-preventable diseases.

Six projects have been approved under this framework so far, including projects relating to bacterial pneumonia/meningitis, dengue, influenza and next-generation TB vaccines. Evaluation of the remaining applications under the first round is underway, with further results to be announced over the coming month, the release said. (ANI)