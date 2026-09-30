US trade chief Greer says new 'Milwaukee Framework' to combat global excess steel capacity

US ​Trade Representative Jamieson Greer ​said on ‌Wednesday that ​a new framework for countries to take coordinated action ‌to combat excess steel production capacity will be released at a Group of 20 trade ministers ‌meeting this week. Greer told reporters after ‌a meeting of the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity that the so-called "Milwaukee Framework" will likely encourage ⁠countries ​taking ⁠stronger action to raise trade barriers to steel imports ⁠from countries with heavy excess capacity, such as ​China.

"Well, every country will do what they ⁠think is appropriate," Greer said when asked whether ⁠most ​G20 countries had agreed to raise tariffs on Chinese steel. "We want to coordinate those ⁠measures. The United States has taken robust measures, ⁠and ⁠it probably makes sense for other countries to do that too."