US trade chief Greer says new 'Milwaukee Framework' to combat global excess steel capacity
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday that a new framework for countries to take coordinated action to combat excess steel production capacity will be released at a Group of 20 trade ministers meeting this week. Greer told reporters after a meeting of the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity that the so-called "Milwaukee Framework" will likely encourage countries taking stronger action to raise trade barriers to steel imports from countries with heavy excess capacity, such as China.
"Well, every country will do what they think is appropriate," Greer said when asked whether most G20 countries had agreed to raise tariffs on Chinese steel. "We want to coordinate those measures. The United States has taken robust measures, and it probably makes sense for other countries to do that too."