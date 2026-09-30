ECB's Lagarde says it 'would not be a good idea' to run for French president

​European Central ​Bank chief Christine ‌Lagarde said ​it would "not be a good ‌idea at all" to run in France's 2027 presidential race, telling ‌newspaper La Croix on Wednesday that ‌if she were to step down early from the bank in ⁠2027, ​it ⁠would only be by a few ⁠months.

"That wouldn't be a good ​idea at all," Lagarde was ⁠quoted as saying. "First, there's the question of ⁠vitality, ​energy, and strength. There's also an unavoidable sense of ⁠sacrifice in this type of commitment. ⁠And ⁠I'm 70 years old."