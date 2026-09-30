ECB's Lagarde says it 'would not be a good idea' to run for French president
European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said it would "not be a good idea at all" to run in France's 2027 presidential race, telling newspaper La Croix on Wednesday that if she were to step down early from the bank in 2027, it would only be by a few months.
"That wouldn't be a good idea at all," Lagarde was quoted as saying. "First, there's the question of vitality, energy, and strength. There's also an unavoidable sense of sacrifice in this type of commitment. And I'm 70 years old."