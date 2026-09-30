ECB's Lagarde says it 'would not be a good idea' to run for French president

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 21:32 IST
ECB's Lagarde says it 'would not be a good idea' to run for French president

​European Central ​Bank chief Christine ‌Lagarde said ​it would "not be a good ‌idea at all" to run in France's 2027 presidential race, telling ‌newspaper La Croix on Wednesday that ‌if she were to step down early from the bank in ⁠2027, ​it ⁠would only be by a few ⁠months.

"That wouldn't be a good ​idea at all," Lagarde was ⁠quoted as saying. "First, there's the question of ⁠vitality, ​energy, and strength. There's also an unavoidable sense of ⁠sacrifice in this type of commitment. ⁠And ⁠I'm 70 years old."

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
2
Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote public good over market forces

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote p...

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Global Road Safety Gap Is Growing Even as Death Rates Fall

Resource-Rich, Ecologically Trapped? Digital Transformation May Be the Escape Route

Dark Empaths and Digital Control: Why Understanding a Partner May Not Prevent Abuse

Hotter Years, More Cavities? Understanding Link Between Climate and Dental Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026