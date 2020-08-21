Left Menu
Telangana CM announces ex gratia payment, job to kin of nine killed in fire

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:56 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced Rs 50 lakh ex gratia payment for Deputy Engineer Srinivas Goud's family and Rs 25 lakh each for families of others who died in a fire incident at Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Station (SLBHP) of the Srisailam reservoir in Nagarkurnool district of the state. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rao announced one job each to families of the deceased and also extended other department benefits.

Nine persons who were trapped inside the SLBHP have lost their lives in the fire accident while three injured employees are getting treatment at the hospital, said Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) on Friday. The deceased have been identified as TSGENCO Deputy Engineer Srinivas Goud, Assistant Engineers Venkat Rao, Mohan Kumar, Fatima Ujma, plant attendant Rambabu, junior attendant Kiran and Sundar Kumar, and two technicians from Amararaja company Vinesh Kumar and Mahesh Kumar.

Earlier on Thursday, a massive fire broke out inside the powerhouse of the Srisailam left bank hydroelectric project at around 10.30 pm. Telangana Minister for Power Jagadish Reddy, Nagarkurnool district collector L Sarman, Telangana Transco, GENCO CMD Prabhakar Rao, local MLA G Balaraju, were among those who visited the site. (ANI)

