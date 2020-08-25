Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant's friend, house helps again called for questioning

Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant reached the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the case are staying, in the morning, he said. These three persons were present in Rajput's house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room on June 14.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 11:35 IST
Sushant's friend, house helps again called for questioning
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant were again called for questioning by the CBI on Tuesday in connection with actor's death case, an official said. Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant reached the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the case are staying, in the morning, he said.

These three persons were present in Rajput's house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room on June 14. A Mumbai Police team also went to the DRDO guest house in the morning, the official said.

The CBI team also called Rajput's chartered accountant and accountant for information about his financial transactions, he said. On Monday, the CBI team visited a Mumbai-based resort where Rajput is said to have spent a couple of months, and also questioned Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant.

The CBI officials had on Friday recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj. On Saturday, the probing team took Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant to Rajput's flat to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14.

The three were again taken to the flat on Sunday and were also questioned by the CBI at the DRDO guest house. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.

After Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in June, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death. Later, Rajput's father filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Chakraborty and her family of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his money.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-China trade optimism boosts European stocks, DAX at month high

Renewed optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and a smaller-than-expected decline in German economic output fuelled a rally in European stocks on Tuesday, with Frankfurt shares hitting a 1-month high.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0....

FACTBOX-Quotes from court hearings for New Zealand mosque shooter

The gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealands worst mass shooting faces a life prison term, possibly without parole, with multi-day sentencing hearings taking place this week. Brenton Tarrant, an Australian, has pleaded guilty...

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Genetic tests revealed that a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had...

PM Awas Yojana supervisor caught taking bribe in Gujarat

A site supervisor of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Gujarats Banaskantha district was caught while taking a bribe of Rs 10,500 from a scheme beneficiary, the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said on Tuesday. The complainant, a resident of Pala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020