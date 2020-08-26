Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani reaches DRDO guest house in Mumbai for questioning

Siddharth Pithani, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, arrived at DRDO guest house in Santacruz on Wednesday for another round of questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the death of the 'Dil Bechara' movie actor. The CBI team probing the case also reached the guest house.

Pithani has also been questioned by the CBI earlier this week. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under sections related to abetment to suicide.Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)