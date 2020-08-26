Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant case:CBI questions actor's flat-mate on 6th day in row

Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant were present in Rajput's house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room on June 14. Meanwhile, a team of Bandra Police visited the DRDO guest house and left after an hour, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:55 IST
Sushant case:CBI questions actor's flat-mate on 6th day in row
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The CBI continued to grill Sushant Singh Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani in the actor's death case on the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, a police official said. Apart from Pithani, manager of a resort where Rajput had stayed for a brief period was also seen visiting the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are staying.

Pithani, who arrived at the guest house around 10 am, left more than 12 hours later, around 11 at night. Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant were present in Rajput's house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room on June 14.

Meanwhile, a team of Bandra Police visited the DRDO guest house and left after an hour, the official said. Simultaneously, another team of the central agency visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where Rajput's autopsy had been performed.

CBI sleuths had on Friday recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj Singh. On Saturday, they took Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant to Rajput's flat to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14.

The three were again taken to the flat on Sunday and questioned at the DRDO guest house. The manager of Water Stone Resort in Andheri, where Rajput had stayed for some time, also visited the DRDO guest house on Wednesday. He had been summoned by the CBI, the police official said.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEET, JEE exams should be held in September as scheduled: JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the Joint Entrance Examination JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET exams should be conducted as planned in September keeping the future of t...

Vehicle collision with Russians injures 4 US troops in Syria

In the most violent skirmish in months between U.S. and Russian forces in Syria, a vehicle collision in the eastern part of the war-torn country left American troops with concussions, two U.S. officials said Wednesday. One official said Rus...

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears to work as well in older adults in early study

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine induced immune responses in older adults similar to those in younger participants, offering hope that it will be effective in people considered to be at high risk for severe co...

Suspect arrested after 2 are killed at Kenosha protest

Illinois police arrested a juvenile Wednesday after two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Commander Norman Johnson of the Antioch Police Department said the suspect a young...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020