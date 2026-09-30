Argentina's Kirchner challenges fraud conviction at UN, seeking political return

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 01:26 IST
Argentina's Kirchner challenges fraud conviction at UN, seeking political return

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, ​who is under house arrest, has asked ​the United Nations Human Rights ‌Committee to review ​her corruption conviction and suspend the lifetime ban on holding public office that currently prevents her from running for election in 2027, ‌her lawyer said on Tuesday.

Fernández was sentenced in 2025 to six years in prison and a permanent ban from public office following a fraud conviction, a ruling her defense team argues violated her ‌fundamental rights during legal proceedings.

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