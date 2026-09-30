Russian bomb attack kills two in Ukraine's Sumy, officials say

Russian ​glide bombs struck ‌homes and a ​school in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday, killing ‌two people and injuring six, officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said one ‌bomb struck a house, killing a woman. A ‌second bomb hit the school. "An ordinary school, where children happened to be at the time," he said. "The building sustained considerable ⁠damage, ​but the children ⁠and teachers were in a shelter, and fortunately, thanks to ⁠that, no one was hurt at the school."

Governor Oleh ​Hryhorov, writing on Telegram, put the death toll at ⁠two, with three children among the injured. He said teachers ⁠and ​school officials had managed to evacuate 100 people into the shelter. Sumy has been a frequent ⁠target of Russian attacks during its war with Ukraine. Russia's ⁠military ⁠has said it wants to establish a buffer zone in areas along the border.