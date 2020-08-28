Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunny Leone's name appears on another Bengal college's merit list

Leone's name had appeared at the top of the first list for admission to BA (Honours) in English at Asutosh College in Kolkata on Thursday. Application ID and roll number accompanied the name on the list.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:50 IST
Sunny Leone's name appears on another Bengal college's merit list
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's name appeared on the merit list of another college in West Bengal on Friday, a day after a similar incident had taken place in an institution in Kolkata. The Canada-born actor's name appeared in the 151st position on the list of 157 candidates selected for BA (Honours) in English at Budge Budge College in South 24 Parganas district.

The students' union of the institution demanded a probe into the incident, while college authorities remained tight-lipped on the goof-up. Leone's name had appeared at the top of the first list for admission to BA (Honours) in English at Asutosh College in Kolkata on Thursday.

Application ID and roll number accompanied the name on the list. Terming it as an "act of mischief", the college authorities had stated, "Someone deliberately submitted a wrong application having typed Leone's name. We have asked the admission department to correct it. We will also conduct an inquiry into the incident." Leone, in a light-hearted remark, tweeted, "See you all in college next semester!!! Hope you're in my class."

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-Led coalition says destroyed Houthi drone launched towards Najran

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said on Friday it intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis in the direction of Najran, state news agency reported.Yemen has been locked in...

European Parliament asks Pakistan to protect women and girls from discrimination and violence

The European Parliament has asked Pakistan to protect the rights of women and girls after rising incidents of honour killings, acid attacks and social restrictions on movement and jobs reported from the country. Recently, a question was rai...

Goa govt to offer special incentives for plasma donors

The Goa government on Friday announced that special health incentives will be given to the family members of a recovered COVID-19 patient who donates blood plasma. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the incentives would be on lines of thos...

NBA to resume Saturday; social initiatives bolstered

NBA games are set to resume Saturday, a restart negotiated between players and owners following a social justice-driven boycott that began Wednesday. Commissioner Adam Silver said in a joint statement Friday with the NBPA that games after t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020