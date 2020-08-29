Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunny Leone's name in college merit lit for the third time

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's name appeared on the college merit list in West Bengal for the third day on Saturday and the authorities of the institute have lodged a complaint with the police against mischief makers.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-08-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 20:18 IST
Sunny Leone's name in college merit lit for the third time
The actor's name featured in the third place in the list for English honours in Barasat Government College on Saturday. Image Credit: Instagram (Sunny Leone)

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's name appeared on the college merit list in West Bengal for the third day on Saturday and the authorities of the institute have lodged a complaint with the police against mischief-makers. The actor's name featured in the third place in the list for English honours in Barasat Government College on Saturday.

Her name was preceded by that of US pornstar Dani Daniels and webcam model from Lebanon, Mia Khalifa. The names were accompanied by application and form numbers.

A college official said an FIR has been lodged at Barasat police station against mischief-makers. The college students union run by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad filed a separate FIR at the police station alleging that vested interests are at work to malign the educational institution.

On Friday the name of Leone, a Canada-born actor, had appeared in the 151st position in the list of 157 candidates selected for BA (Honours) in English at Budge Budge College in South 24 Parganas district. This was preceded by her name topping the merit list again for English Honours at Asutosh College in the city on Thursday.

Asutosh College filed a complaint with the cyber cell at Lalbazar, the headquarters of Kolkata Police, and also ordered an internal probe, a college official said. The reaction of Budge Budge College was not immediately known. But its student's union demanded a probe by college authorities to find out how the online application system could be misused this way.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced that admission to undergraduate courses will be completely online this year and no processing fee will be charged due to the hardship caused by the pandemic situation.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Genelia Deshmukh says she's recovered from COVID-19

Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Saturday revealed that she has recovered from coronavirus after testing positive three weeks ago. Genelia, who is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh, shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that she was asymp...

Yamuna continues to flow near warning mark; water level likely to recede

The Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark in Delhi on Saturday, but the water level is expected to recede, officials said. The water level was recorded at 204.14 meters at the Old Railway Bridge at 7 pm. It was 204.23 at 10 am and&#1...

Glad that Delhi Metro has been permitted to resume operations from Sep 7 in phased manner: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Glad that Delhi Metro has been permitted to resume operations from Sep 7 in phased manner CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Metro rail services to operate in graded manner from Sept 7: MHA

The central government on Saturday allowed metro rail services to operate in a graded manner from September 7 under the new guidelines for Unlock 4. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also allowed social, academic, sports, entertainments, cul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020