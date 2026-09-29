UK PM Burnham wants to scrap first past the post electoral system

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 20:28 IST
UK PM Burnham wants to scrap first past the post electoral system

Prime Minister Andy ​Burnham said on Tuesday the Labour ​Party will contest the next ‌election with ​a manifesto commitment to change the electoral system, after he announced he was establishing a national commission to look ‌at reform.

Burnham has long supported Britain ditching its first-past-the-post system, which requires a party to win at least 326 seats out of 650 to secure a majority in ‌parliament, in favour of proportional representation. "We will contest the next election with a ‌manifesto commitment to change the electoral system," he told the annual Labour Party conference.

The next election is due in 2029 and Burnham said he would invite all political parties to take part in the ⁠commission's work ​and seek cross-party ⁠backing for reforms. Criticising the country's recent turbulent politics -- he is the seventh prime minister in 10 ⁠years -- he said the current system was divisive because it meant a party could find themselves in ​government with 30% of the vote or less.

"I want to underpin ⁠our plan for Britain with a new politics," he said, adding that while the changes would be difficult ⁠and ​not universally liked, they were needed. Local elections in May underlined the fracturing of Britain's traditional two-party system, with the once-dominant Labour and Conservative parties losing votes ⁠to right-wing Reform UK, the left-wing Green Party and nationalists in Scotland and Wales.

In a ⁠2011 referendum in ⁠Britain, a proposal to bring in a preferential voting system, known as alternative vote, was rejected.

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