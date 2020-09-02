Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 23,000 idols immersed in Thane during Ganesh Chaturthi

There has been a 38 per cent decrease in immersions compared to last year, when 37,060 idols were immersed during the 10-day festival that culminated on Tuesday, the official said. As per the official report, 34,285 household idols were immersed last year, while 21,611 were immersed this year.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:09 IST
Over 23,000 idols immersed in Thane during Ganesh Chaturthi

Over 23,000 idols were immersed in Maharashtra's Thane city during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which was celebrated in a subdued manner in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a civic official said on Wednesday. There has been a 38 per cent decrease in immersions compared to last year, when 37,060 idols were immersed during the 10-day festival that culminated on Tuesday, the official said.

As per the official report, 34,285 household idols were immersed last year, while 21,611 were immersed this year. Similarly, 957 idols from public pandals were immersed last year, while only 260 were immersed this year, the report stated.

The Thane Municipal Corporation and state government had appealed to people to immerse idols at their homes and inside pandals considering the viral outbreak..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

World leaders condole Mukherjee's demise; recall his contributions to India's rise as global power

World leaders, including US President Donald Trump, have condoled the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, recalling the veteran politicians significant contributions towards strengthening Indias bilateral ties and helping its rise ...

Released from jail, Kafeel Khan fears UP govt may frame him in another case

The Uttar Pradesh government was indulging in Baal Hatth or childlike-stubbornness instead of observing Raj Dharma and could frame him in another case, Dr Kafeel Khan said after being released from Mathura jail late on Tuesday night. He was...

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Ministry of Information Technology bans PUBG and 118 other mobile applications. Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order.PUBG MOBILE...

Vice Prez,PM, Kerala CM pay tribute to Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary

New DelhiThiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 PTIVice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his 164th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020