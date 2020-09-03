Left Menu
Sushant had no life insurance policy, misinformation being spread: Vikas Singh

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 01:04 IST
Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, speaking to media persons on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, on Wednesday that the theory being propounded by section of media that the late actor had a life insurance policy and the family will not be given money if he had committed suicide is a canard and Sushant had no life insurance policy. "There are suggestions being given by media by some channels that Sushant had a life insurance policy and the money will not be given to the family if it was a suicide. It is being suggested that the family would not be given money if Sushant had committed suicide and it is for this reason, the suicide theory was later changed to abetment to suicide or murder. This is a lie being spread by the channels and Sushant had no life insurance," Singh told reporters at a press conference.

"This canard is highly defamatory and if the channels continue this campaign then we will be forced to take action against the concerned entity," he added. Vikas Singh said that the father of Sushant has taken a conscious decision that no film, serial or book would be made on Sushant without his express consent. If someone does so, appropriate action will be taken against him, he said.

The lawyer said that the FIR in Sushant death case very clearly states that the deceased actor started having mental problems after Rhea Chakraborty came in his life. "The FIR very clearly states that Sushant, after Rhea came into his life, started having mental problems. The FIR also states that Sushant started feeling very anxious after her entry into his life and Rhea was responsible for his problems," he said.

"The FIR also states that Rhea never disclosed to Sushant's family that what was the kind of medical treatment being meted out to him. The sister of Sushant, who was also taking medicines for anxiety, sent him a prescription. In spite of what has been said in FIR, it's being carried by some media channels that his family knew about his depression and concealed it. It is an earnest appeal of the family please do not add to the sufferings of a bereaved family by spreading canards," he added. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under several sections including abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

