Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boseman to be honoured in hometown, where he inspired others

Privately, he was also undergoing many surgeries and chemotherapy in his battle with colon cancer. In Anderson, a city of about 28,000 people, “there's deep sadness and grief, but it has a bounce out of it that is such inspiration," Batson said.

PTI | Anderson | Updated: 04-09-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 00:42 IST
Boseman to be honoured in hometown, where he inspired others
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor Chadwick Boseman will be mourned, honored, and celebrated Thursday in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, where he gave residents a deep sense of pride, event organizers said. "He was beloved here, the same way he was around the world," city spokeswoman Beth Batson said Thursday.

Boseman, known for his role in "Black Panther" and many other films, died last Friday of colon cancer. He was 43. Thursday's tribute will begin at 7 p.m. and will include a viewing of "Black Panther" at an outdoor amphitheater where social distancing will be practiced, Batson said.

Boseman was a playwright who acted and directed in theater before playing the Marvel Comics character T'Challa in "Black Panther," which became one of the top-grossing films in history. He also had starring roles in the Jackie Robinson film "42″ and in "Get On Up," which portrayed the life of singer James Brown. Privately, he was also undergoing many surgeries and chemotherapy in his battle with colon cancer.

In Anderson, a city of about 28,000 people, "there's deep sadness and grief, but it has a bounce out of it that is such inspiration," Batson said. That's because Boseman inspired so many people in the community, she said. "It has been amazing to watch the grief, so to speak, blossom," she said. "Now young people say ''what can I do, what can I be.'" Former President Barack Obama saw that phenomenon first-hand in the White House.

"Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed," Obama tweeted shortly after his death. "To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what use of his years," Obama wrote.

Thursday's tribute is not a funeral, and members of Boseman's immediate family did not plan to be in attendance, Boseman's publicist, Nicki Fioravante, said in a statement. "On behalf of the Boseman Family, we appreciate the community's outpouring of love and admiration for Chadwick," Fioravante said.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on tech sell-off, investors eye slow recovery

Wall Streets main indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, marking their deepest one-day dives in months as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. T...

'My life's work': Venezuelan union leader vows to defend workers after pardon

One of Venezuelas most influential union leaders has vowed to press on with his fight for workers rights after his release this week from two years of detention in a military prison on what he calls trumped up charges.Soldiers detained Rube...

France calls on US to withdraw sanctions on world court

France called on the United States on Thursday to withdraw sanctions levelled on top officials of the International Criminal Court, saying they are a grave attack on the court and put into question the independence of justice. U.S. Secretar...

G20 Foreign Ministers call for coordinated reopening of borders to boost economic recovery

Foreign ministers of the worlds 20 largest economies G20 have agreed during a meeting on Thursday to seek a reopening of borders following the coronavirus pandemic in a coordinated manner for the sake of stimulating the economic recovery.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020